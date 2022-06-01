SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RWR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 213.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,943,000 after purchasing an additional 787,600 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $7,981,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $7,138,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 139,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,741,000 after acquiring an additional 64,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,342,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,183,000 after acquiring an additional 55,904 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RWR opened at $103.89 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $98.00 and a 12 month high of $123.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.75.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.