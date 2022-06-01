SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.12% of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period.

CNRG opened at $82.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.11. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 12 month low of $68.74 and a 12 month high of $112.87.

