Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SRC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.91.

NYSE:SRC opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $38.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.77.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.42). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $167.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.11%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 560,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,808,000 after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 16,353 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 12,926 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

