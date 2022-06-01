Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SBLK. Pareto Securities cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.50.

NASDAQ SBLK opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.93. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 51.34% and a return on equity of 42.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.17%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 100.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 29.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 3.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers (Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.