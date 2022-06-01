Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $279.89 Million

Brokerages forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) will announce $279.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $276.38 million to $283.40 million. Strategic Education posted sales of $299.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.20). Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 166,627 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 229.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 549.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 159,448 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 23.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 593.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $65.82 on Wednesday. Strategic Education has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.09%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

