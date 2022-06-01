Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of Strategic Education worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Strategic Education by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Strategic Education by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Strategic Education by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Strategic Education by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 776 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $65.82 on Wednesday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.84.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.20). Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Strategic Education’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.09%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

