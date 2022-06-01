Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Underweight

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $41.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $46.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SUN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Sunoco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Sunoco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunoco from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $34.61 and a 12-month high of $46.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.53.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 70.31% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunoco will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 55.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunoco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sunoco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 31,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Sunoco by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sunoco by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Sunoco by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

