Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Position Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,853 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,275.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SUPN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

SUPN stock opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.21. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.47 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

