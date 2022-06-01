Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMDGet Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.13% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCMD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,841,000 after acquiring an additional 53,260 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,251,000 after acquiring an additional 142,459 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 377,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 129,160 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 73,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $202.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.40. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.63.

TCMD has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

