Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, Sells 137,506 Shares of Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 137,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $3,060,883.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,831,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,880,642.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Riverstone Energy Partners V, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 131,673 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $2,812,535.28.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 124,352 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $2,403,724.16.

On Monday, May 16th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 48,498 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $930,191.64.

On Monday, May 9th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,900 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $55,274.00.

On Thursday, April 28th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 11,800 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $224,554.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 8,444 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $161,111.52.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 128,892 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $2,576,551.08.

On Monday, April 18th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 128,039 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $2,574,864.29.

On Thursday, April 14th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 237,001 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $4,725,799.94.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 62,843 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $1,205,328.74.

Talos Energy stock opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.29.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Talos Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Talos Energy by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Talos Energy by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

