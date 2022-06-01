Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tango Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Shares of TNGX opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. Tango Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61.

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $133,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

