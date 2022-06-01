TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 24,616.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,804,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,097,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,817 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,925,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 12,273,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $571,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,158 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 52.7% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,049,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,512,000 after acquiring an additional 707,526 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,348,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,796,000 after acquiring an additional 642,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.42.

TC Energy stock opened at $57.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.39. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.77 and a 52 week high of $59.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.51%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

