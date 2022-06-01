Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Big Lots were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Big Lots during the 3rd quarter valued at about $631,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at about $818,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIG. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $147,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $34,551.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $349,918. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BIG opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $73.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.11.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($1.49). Big Lots had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

