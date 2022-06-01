Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $288,000 in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proterra by 560.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,091,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,582,000 after buying an additional 5,168,217 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Proterra by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,161,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after buying an additional 713,519 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Proterra during the 3rd quarter worth $24,490,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Proterra during the 4th quarter worth $15,888,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Proterra by 1,088.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,839 shares in the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Proterra alerts:

NASDAQ PTRA opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09. Proterra Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -0.81. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.27). Proterra had a negative net margin of 100.20% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $58.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.06 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Proterra Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Proterra from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America cut Proterra from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.25 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Proterra from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Proterra from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Proterra presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Proterra Profile (Get Rating)

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.