Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 805 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Strategic Education were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emfo LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on STRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

STRA stock opened at $65.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $83.34.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.06 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.09%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

