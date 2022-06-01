Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 6,274 H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saltoro Capital LP increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 19,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of HEES stock opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.09.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.18. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $272.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

In related news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 11,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total transaction of $459,322.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $544,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 30,042 shares of company stock worth $1,028,736 and sold 28,507 shares worth $1,178,697. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

