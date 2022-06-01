Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 829.67 ($10.50).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TM17. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.75) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.12) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Shore Capital upgraded shares of Team17 Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of TM17 opened at GBX 470 ($5.95) on Wednesday. Team17 Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 370 ($4.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 870 ($11.01). The company has a market capitalization of £679.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 463.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 598.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

