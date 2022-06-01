Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,236 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.21% of Textainer Group worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Textainer Group by 1,017.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,396,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,490 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 209,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 77,996 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 70,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 14,504 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group stock opened at $32.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average of $35.82. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $27.57 and a 1 year high of $41.89.

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $198.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.21 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 37.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGH. StockNews.com upgraded Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Textainer Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

