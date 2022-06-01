TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,163 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 375.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 237,714 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,804,000 after purchasing an additional 397,894 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,302,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,623,000 after purchasing an additional 145,702 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGTX stock opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $638.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,126.45% and a negative return on equity of 118.49%. The business had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

