The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,354 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of Bancorp worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 193,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TBBK stock opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.61. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $33.36.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.48 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 41.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

TBBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

