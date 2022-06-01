The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 146.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,462,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461,754 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.01% of The GEO Group worth $19,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,105,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,248,000 after purchasing an additional 184,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The GEO Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,159,000 after acquiring an additional 309,471 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The GEO Group by 27.8% in the third quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,091,000 after acquiring an additional 555,748 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in The GEO Group by 60.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,219,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after acquiring an additional 836,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The GEO Group by 25.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,153,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after acquiring an additional 441,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GEO opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.32 million, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.47 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GEO. StockNews.com raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.

