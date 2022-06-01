The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at about $565,330,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lion Electric by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,465,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,507,000 after buying an additional 91,445 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lion Electric by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,619,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,100,000 after buying an additional 162,248 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lion Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,244,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,707,000 after buying an additional 16,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Lion Electric by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 998,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after buying an additional 304,974 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE LEV opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. Lion Electric has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.32.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

