The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) CFO Philip D. Fracassa Sells 9,511 Shares of Stock

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $570,089.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,400.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TKR opened at $61.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $55.32 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Timken by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Timken in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TKR. Evercore ISI raised shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.10.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

