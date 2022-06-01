The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Toro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Toro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Shares of TTC opened at $82.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $74.29 and a 1-year high of $115.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Toro had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $309,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

