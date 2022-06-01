The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman Sells 5,500 Shares

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $179.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.70 and a 200-day moving average of $168.97. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.44 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.28%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.47.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 27,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 116,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

