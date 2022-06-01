Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of TWKS stock opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. Thoughtworks has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $34.43.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.25 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 22.60% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thoughtworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thoughtworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 12.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

