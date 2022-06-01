Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

TRNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Transcat from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Transcat from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Transcat in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Transcat stock opened at $63.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.38. Transcat has a 12 month low of $52.73 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The company has a market capitalization of $476.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $386,634.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl E. Sassano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,298.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Transcat by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Transcat by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Transcat by 30.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

