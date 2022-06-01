Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Position Trimmed by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of Tronox worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tronox by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Tronox by 7.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tronox by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 53,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tronox by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

In other Tronox news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $1,710,398.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson acquired 5,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.33 per share, with a total value of $91,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,944,895.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 183,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,570 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.05.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Tronox had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

