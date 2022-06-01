Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of Twist Bioscience worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TWST. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $54,103,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $33,584,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,351,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,964,000 after acquiring an additional 205,147 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,351,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,134,000 after acquiring an additional 205,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth $13,389,000.

In other news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $34,058.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,684.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 3,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $184,114.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,333 shares of company stock valued at $800,363 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWST opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $139.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.40.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.13. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.96% and a negative return on equity of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $48.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

