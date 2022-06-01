Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tyra Biosciences Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc. is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tyra Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYRA opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. Tyra Biosciences has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $31.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYRA. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,289,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,228,000. Canaan Partners XI LLC bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,049,000. Nextech Invest AG bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,436,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,814,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyra Biosciences (TYRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.