U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,728 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 27,963 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.07% of U.S. Silica worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLCA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,322 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

Shares of U.S. Silica stock opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -60.97 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $21.54.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.45 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. U.S. Silica’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLCA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.