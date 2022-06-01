UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Director John L. Walsh Sells 105,000 Shares of Stock

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $4,447,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 429,734 shares in the company, valued at $18,203,532.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE UGI opened at $42.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.48. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 16.65%. On average, analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UGI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of UGI by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,572,000 after acquiring an additional 281,166 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of UGI by 37.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of UGI by 1.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 863,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,803,000 after buying an additional 10,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 0.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

