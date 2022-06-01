UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Director John L. Walsh Sells 105,000 Shares of Stock

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $4,447,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 429,734 shares in the company, valued at $18,203,532.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE UGI opened at $42.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.48. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98.
UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 16.65%. On average, analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UGI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of UGI by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,572,000 after acquiring an additional 281,166 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of UGI by 37.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of UGI by 1.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 863,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,803,000 after buying an additional 10,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 0.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on UGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.
About UGI (Get Rating)
UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.
