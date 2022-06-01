Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $491.00 Price Target at Barclays

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $469.00 to $491.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on ULTA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $455.73.
ULTA opened at $423.10 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $319.05 and a twelve month high of $438.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $395.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.29. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.54.
In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)
- There Are Cracks In The Paint At Sherwin-Williams
- 3 Outperforming Energy Stocks with More in the Tank
- American Well Corporation Stock May Well Be Bottoming
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.