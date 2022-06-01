Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $491.00 Price Target at Barclays

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $469.00 to $491.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ULTA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $455.73.

ULTA opened at $423.10 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $319.05 and a twelve month high of $438.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $395.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.29. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.54.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

