Unilever’s (ULVR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2022

Unilever (LON:ULVRGet Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 4,600 ($58.20) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($43.02) target price on Unilever in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($43.02) target price on Unilever in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($48.08) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($58.20) to GBX 4,000 ($50.61) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,100 ($51.87) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,935.83 ($49.80).

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 3,786.50 ($47.91) on Wednesday. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($41.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,388 ($55.52). The stock has a market capitalization of £96.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,550.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,709.93.

Unilever Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

