United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “United Fire Group, Inc. is engaged in the business of writing property, casualty, and life insurances. The Company’s products include commercial insurance, personal insurance, life insurance and surety bonds. It also underwrites and brokers a limited amount of excess and surplus lines insurance. United Fire Group, Inc. is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. “

Get United Fire Group alerts:

UFCS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on United Fire Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Fire Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut United Fire Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of UFCS opened at $32.41 on Tuesday. United Fire Group has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $32.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average is $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $814.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.09.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.47. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $245.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Fire Group will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from United Fire Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.85%.

In other United Fire Group news, CFO Eric J. Martin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,330. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Noyce sold 2,145 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $65,250.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,054 shares in the company, valued at $518,782.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in United Fire Group in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Fire Group in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Fire Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Fire Group (UFCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.