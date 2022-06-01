Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Upwork in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Upwork from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Upwork from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.64.

UPWK stock opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Upwork has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $64.49.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $141.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.70 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $28,128.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,100 shares in the company, valued at $15,977,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Harvey purchased 65,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $1,074,312.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 813,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,284,349.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,021 shares of company stock valued at $961,135. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Upwork by 77.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,378,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,039,000 after purchasing an additional 601,358 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Upwork by 34.7% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Upwork by 24.9% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 215,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 43,006 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Upwork by 18.7% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Upwork by 24.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 186,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 36,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

