US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) EVP Steven Guberman Sells 75,079 Shares

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,440,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE USFD opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.44. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on US Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods (Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.