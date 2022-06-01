Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Venus Concept Inc. designs and develops medical aesthetic equipment. The company’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa(TM), Venus Legacy(TM), Venus Velocity(TM), Venus Fiore(TM), Venus Viva(TM), Venus Freeze Plus(TM) and Venus Bliss(TM). It also provides NeoGraft(R), an automated hair restoration system; ARTAS(R) and ARTAS Ix(TM) Robotic Hair Restoration Systems. Venus Concept Inc., formerly known as Restoration Robotics Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

Shares of VERO stock opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $47.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.38. Venus Concept has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $3.37.

Venus Concept ( NASDAQ:VERO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.50 million. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 71.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Venus Concept will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Venus Concept news, Director Stanley Tyler Hollmig bought 40,000 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Domenic Serafino purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $48,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 933,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,318.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $82,850. 44.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERO. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the first quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 102.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares in the last quarter.

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

