Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director Christopher M. Foskett Sells 4,800 Shares

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,800 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total value of $833,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,852.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $174.92 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $164.96 and a one year high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 15,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 16,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.