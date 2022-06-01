VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “VersaBank is a Schedule I chartered bank. It provides deposit and lending solutions for financial intermediaries as well as internally developed IT security software. VersaBank is based in LONDON, ON. “
NASDAQ:VBNK opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36. VersaBank has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.23.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of VersaBank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VersaBank by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VersaBank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of VersaBank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in VersaBank during the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. 24.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VersaBank Company Profile (Get Rating)
VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.
