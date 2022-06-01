VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) & Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Head-To-Head Survey

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) and Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get VIQ Solutions alerts:

12.3% of VIQ Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of Snap shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for VIQ Solutions and Snap, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIQ Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Snap 0 7 26 0 2.79

VIQ Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 154.78%. Snap has a consensus target price of $38.03, indicating a potential upside of 169.52%. Given Snap’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Snap is more favorable than VIQ Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares VIQ Solutions and Snap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIQ Solutions -58.21% -100.86% -47.72% Snap -12.71% -16.37% -7.37%

Volatility & Risk

VIQ Solutions has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Snap has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VIQ Solutions and Snap’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIQ Solutions $31.05 million 1.51 -$19.68 million ($0.76) -2.07 Snap $4.12 billion 5.61 -$487.95 million ($0.36) -39.19

VIQ Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Snap. Snap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VIQ Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Snap beats VIQ Solutions on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

VIQ Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

VIQ Solutions Inc. operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology. The Technology Services segment provides recording and transcription services. The company offers CapturePro that securely speeds the capture, creation, and management of large volumes of information, as well as preserves and secures the spoken word and video image, and delivers data; MobileMic Pro for capturing and managing incident reports, recorded statements, case notes, and other vital information; NetScribe, a speech-to-text engine to consolidate, accelerate, and optimize transcription workflows; aiAssist, a multi-tenant workflow and analysis platform to manage, convert, and analyze large volumes of audio and visual content; and FirstDraft that converts audio files to text to provide access to interviews, testimonies, recorded calls, and dictations. It also provides legal, criminal justice, insurance, government, medical, corporate finance, media, and transcription services. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap Inc. operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures photos and video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR ads and Snap ads comprises a single image or video ads, story ads, collection ads, dynamic ads, and commercials. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.