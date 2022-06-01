Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,265,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 97,131 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $18,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 455,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after buying an additional 110,303 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 29,413 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,606 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on VOD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.90) to GBX 140 ($1.77) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 147 ($1.86) to GBX 146 ($1.85) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.91) to GBX 225 ($2.85) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.11.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.33.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.