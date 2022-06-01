VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VYNE Therapeutics Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics for dermatology. The company’s product pipeline consist FMX103 and FCD105 which are in clinical stage. VYNE Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Menlo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:VYNE opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $4.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.11.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 444.88% and a negative return on equity of 103.25%. The business had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 million. Research analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $128,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 300.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 934,100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,921,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 20,373 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 73,642 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 72.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 34,262 shares during the period. 22.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company develops FCD105, a topical combination foam that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX114, a combination of tofacitinib, which is in Phase IIa preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.