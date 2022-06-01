W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target Lowered to $449.00 at Morgan Stanley

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $474.00 to $449.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GWW. Stephens upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $514.44.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $487.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $495.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $494.11. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $391.16 and a twelve month high of $529.91.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 26.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.67%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total value of $238,446.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total value of $5,995,988.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,629,841.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,762 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,245. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,556.3% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

