Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.92.

WEBR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Weber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Weber from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Weber to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Weber from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE WEBR opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67. Weber has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $20.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.25.

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. Weber had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weber will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Weber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.51%.

In related news, insider Hans-Jurgen Herr sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $386,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 376,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,654.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEBR. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Weber by 133.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

