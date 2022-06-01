Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1,145.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $60.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.57. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $63.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.75.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $54.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.27 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 40.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.76%.

About Westamerica Bancorporation (Get Rating)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.