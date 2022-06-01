Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) EVP Robert F. Buesinger Sells 14,427 Shares

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total transaction of $1,867,863.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE WLK opened at $132.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.12. Westlake Co. has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $141.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.45.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 21.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Westlake in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Westlake from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.54.

Westlake Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

