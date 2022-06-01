Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) EVP Robert F. Buesinger Sells 14,427 Shares

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total transaction of $1,867,863.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NYSE WLK opened at $132.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.12. Westlake Co. has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $141.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.45.
Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 21.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Westlake in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Westlake from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.54.
Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.
