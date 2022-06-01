Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,790,000 after acquiring an additional 88,442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on WSM. Citigroup dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $198.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.95.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $127.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.53. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $820,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.