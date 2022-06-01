Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Wix.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $140.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.61.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $63.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.80. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $56.24 and a 1-year high of $309.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.14. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 136.41%. The firm had revenue of $341.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.36) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -5.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

