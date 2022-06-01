World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Insider Kevin Dunn Sells 15,000 Shares

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) insider Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,171 shares in the company, valued at $18,087,105.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $66.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.68. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.24. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $333.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.70 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 17.40%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWE. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $70,536,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,472,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 900,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,433,000 after purchasing an additional 484,413 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $25,928,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 268.9% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 610,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,144,000 after purchasing an additional 445,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

WWE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

